Speculation James Milner could join the Liverpool coaching staff after he is again spotted on the team bench, despite injury

James Milner is normally a guaranteed start in an EFL of FA Cup game as he leads the youngsters by example, his injury meant that he was instead sat amongst the coaching staff last night.

Reddit user u/AndrewLonergan spotted that our No.7 was not with his teammates but alongside the staff on the Deepdale bench during our 2-0 win over Preston North End.

This lead to questions of whether the 35-year-old could join Jurgen Klopp’s staff following his retirement from playing, in the Reddit post:

The Englishman has previously said he would like to be part of our staff when the time was right and having seen him support the coaching staff against Shrewsbury in February 2020, it would be fair to assume this could happen.

As our vice-captain is so focused and driven, there is no way he would let this get in the way of his on-field performances and appears to utilise time on the treatment table to learn more about coaching and prepare for the rest of his working life.

There can’t be many better examples to young footballers, and indeed all professionals alike, than the evergreen utility man and if he wants to spend more years at Anfield then there will be very few who would find any issues with that.