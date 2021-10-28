Tyler Morton impresses supporters on full debut in 2-0 victory at Preston North End in the EFL Cup

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to his team which included the young midfielder, Tyler Morton.

EFL Cup games provide squad players and youth prospects the opportunity to impress the manager and supporters alike, the 18-year-old certainly rose to the occasion last night.

He played a key role in the opening goal with a great pass in the lead up to Takumi Minamino’s calm finish.

Lining up alongside Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Wirral-born midfielder certainly didn’t look out of his depth and gained the attention of many supporters on social media:

The final piece of praise coming from his manager will surely be the most rewarding, as long as he heeds the advice that has been publicly handed to him.

With the injury issues that we are facing at the moment, and the progression to the next round of the Carabao Cup, there may well be more opportunities this season for the youngster.

Our No.80 looks set for a positive future if he keeps his focus and concentration on breaking into this great team.

