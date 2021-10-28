Tyler Morton impresses supporters on full debut in 2-0 victory at Preston North End in the EFL Cup

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to his team which included the young midfielder, Tyler Morton.

EFL Cup games provide squad players and youth prospects the opportunity to impress the manager and supporters alike, the 18-year-old certainly rose to the occasion last night.

He played a key role in the opening goal with a great pass in the lead up to Takumi Minamino’s calm finish.

Lining up alongside Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Wirral-born midfielder certainly didn’t look out of his depth and gained the attention of many supporters on social media:

Motm for me Morton, assured, takes up smart positions and anticipates danger, got more progressive with his passing as game went on including the key pass to Neco in opening goal. Neco himself also had a good game and Adrian made some critical saves and was solid throughout. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 27, 2021

Great pass from Tyler Morton to start the move for the Minamino ⚽️ #PNELIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 27, 2021

Tyler Morton oozes class on the ball. His long ball to Neco Williams before Takumi Minamino's goal is top-shelf quality and his passing overall is so good. Another promising talent from the LFC academy! — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) October 27, 2021

Klopp on Tyler Morton: "There is still some things fo come physique wise but the football brain is outstanding." [Sky] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 27, 2021

The final piece of praise coming from his manager will surely be the most rewarding, as long as he heeds the advice that has been publicly handed to him.

With the injury issues that we are facing at the moment, and the progression to the next round of the Carabao Cup, there may well be more opportunities this season for the youngster.

Our No.80 looks set for a positive future if he keeps his focus and concentration on breaking into this great team.