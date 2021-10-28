(Video) Heartwarming moment as Curtis Jones throws his shirt into the Liverpool away end after Preston victory last night

The much-changed Liverpool side put two goals past Preston North End last night which was enough for Curtis Jones and the rest of the players to progress to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Neil Jones, Liverpool’s correspondent for Goal, posted a video on Twitter of the promising midfielder surveying the crowd before throwing his shirt to them.

There was a young fan who tried to gain access to the pitch in order to acquire the jersey, but he was sidestepped by our No.17 before being lead away by the stewards.

The 20-year-old evaded security himself ahead of being able to gift his shirt to an adoring supporter and then launched his undershirt to more of his admirers.

You can watch the full video here, via @neiljonesgoal:

Curtis Jones evades stewards (and a pitch invader) to give his shirt to a fan at the end 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/shP16zbr2H — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 27, 2021