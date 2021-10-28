(Video) Neco Williams’ goal-line clearance with his face in man of the match performance against Preston North End

On a day when he was involved in both goals and won the club’s man of the match award, Neco Williams also managed to perform a goal-line clearance with his face.

With the scores level, Preston were handed their second chance of the game as Joe Gomez gave the ball away at the back.

The Deepdale side broke with the ball and passed it across the goal, Adrian was on hand with a good save at first and then the young right-back blocked the second effort which was certainly goal bound.

With his face still stinging, a third attempt was fired over the bar and thankfully Liverpool held on in an otherwise dominant first-half.

