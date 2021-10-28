(Video) Watch Kostas Tsimikas enjoying every second of a Jurgen Klopp hug after Preston win

A Jurgen Klopp hug has become a delightful feature of Liverpool games since the German first took over the reins of the club in 2015.

In a clip shared on Twitter by @Watch_LFC, Greek fullback, Kostas Tsimikas, can be observed very much enjoying one such embrace from his manager after the full-time whistle went for the Reds’ EFL Cup tie.

The Merseysiders ran out 2-0 winners at Deepdale courtesy of a spectacular lead doubling effort from Divock Origi and Taki Minamino’s opener.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Watch_LFC:

Kostas loving the Klopp hug 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DAz6uZCQ6i — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 27, 2021