(Video) Watch multiple angles of Origi’s audacious scorpion kick goal v Preston

Divock Origi brought a great deal of excitement to the clash at the Deepdale Stadium, after a drab opening 45, with an innovative finish to double Liverpool’s lead in the second-half of their EFL Cup clash.
Following a speculative cross from Kostas Tsimikas, which rebounded off the crossbar, fellow fullback Neco Williams took it upon himself to keep the ball alive in the 18-yard-box with a pass ricocheting into the path of the Belgian striker.
Instead of attempting to open his body for a shot, the 26-year-old tracked the flight of the ball and boldly opted for a backheel volley to send our travelling Kop into raptures.
You can catch every angle of Origi’s goal below, courtesy of @LFC:
Every angle of Divock's stunning, instinctive finish at Deepdale 😍 pic.twitter.com/mKPPsqAEGN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2021