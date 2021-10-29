Andy Robertson weighs in on Salah contract talks & what Liverpool fans ‘deserve’

Andy Robertson has expressed his desire for Liverpool teammate Mo Salah to remain at the club.

The Scottish international addressed ongoing talks between the club and the 29-year-old, explaining that he felt Reds fans deserved to watch players like the No.11 in the famous red shirt.

“I hope that I can continue to play with him. I love playing with Mo and I love playing with all the lads around me and you don’t want to see anyone leave,” the fullback told Sky Sports.

“Let’s leave it up to the club and Mo – I’m sure everyone’s trying to get to an agreement that can work for everyone.

Hopefully they can reach a solution because if he’s not the world’s best, he’s definitely in the discussion for it and they’re the type of players you want at this club, they’re the type of players that the fans at this club deserve. Hopefully that continues and he can stay for a bit longer.”

The former Roma attacker’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023.

READ MORE: Robertson points out ‘underrated’ Mo Salah trait that goes under the radar

We’ve no doubt it’s a sentiment that many fans will feel extends to Robertson himself, with the left-back a pleasure to watch both on and off the pitch, with his infectious personality always a shining feature in training clips.

Given the discussion around the contract saga in question, we at the Empire of the Kop remain optimistic ourselves that the Egyptian King will be handed terms that continue to make him feel a valued part of the club.

In light of his superb levels of conditioning, we’re convinced that it would take a inordinate amount of bad luck to

#Ep19 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Chelsea’s threat, Solskjaer… and more!