Bobby Firmino on ‘sensational’ Jurgen Klopp and how he has made him a ‘better player’

Bobby Firmino has been speaking with the Brazilian press ahead of tomorrow’s game against Brighton and has been full of praise for Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian forward was interviewed by Globo Esporte on his recent upturn in goal scoring form and the role his manager has played in improving his game.

Translations from the interview show that the 30-year-old had a glowing report of his gaffer: “In addition to being an excellent coach, Klopp is a sensational guy, with a huge heart. And I can say that, if I’m a better player today, it’s a lot thanks to him.

“We’ve known each other since German football and, here at Liverpool, we’ve been together for six years.

“Today, I feel comfortable playing in more than one position, I have more freedom to move and also help with marking”.

Our No.9 has been in fine form this season, scoring 6 in 9 which is a marked improvement to the 9 in 48 last time out.

However, we all know that goal scoring isn’t the main part of his game and his role in starting the press, winning the ball back, and linking the play between the front line and the midfield, are all key parts to his position in our team.

Performances in a red shirt will also lead to a boost to his chances of playing more games for his national side and the former Hoffenheim forward said: “We have to always be good at our club to be picked for the national team.

“And that’s what I look for here at Liverpool, in every training session and every game, to always be focused and taking the job seriously.

“Mr. Tite [the Brazilian national manager] knows me well, he knows that I’m always ready to help as he needs.”

He plays like he speaks, so unassuming and unselfish with a great work ethic to help his team, as best he can.

Many pundits and rival supporters repeatedly write him off but his manager and supporters at Anfield appreciate what he does and that’s why there’s such a strong bond between all of us.

Keep up the good work and ‘Si Senior’ will be ringing out around Merseyside for years to come!