Brand-new mural sees Liverpool’s best ‘keepers adorn Kirkby training ground wall, painted by John Culshaw

Around Anfield there have been many examples of some great wall art and now John Culshaw has been able to adorn some of his artwork on a training ground wall.

The mural artist based in Liverpool was given the task of painting some of the best stoppers in the club’s history, taking to social media to share his handy-work:

Had the pleasure of working in Liverpool’s new training ground in Kirkby painting all of Liverpool’s cup winning goalies pic.twitter.com/nqGSRumjFP — John Culshaw (@JohnCulshaw8) October 29, 2021

Legends such as Ray Clemence, Tommy Lawrence, Bruce Grobbelaar, Elisha Scott, Jerzy Dudek and Pepe Reina join current stars Alisson Becker and Adrian, in a painting that depicts all the cup-winning ‘keepers.

The wall is adorned with the words ‘in safe hands‘ and all of our major honours, which will act as great inspiration for the goalkeepers there today and in the years to come.

Seeing as the club has commissioned a mural inside the new Kirkby training ground, it is fair to assume the players are enjoying the other artwork that is popping up around the city.

This new painting joins other iconic pieces such as the murals of Steven Gerrard, Anne Williams, Jordan Henderson and Alan Hansen, Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold and several others.

There have been several rival clubs attempting to create their own artwork, imitation is always the sincerest of flattery, and none are a patch on ours.

The wall looks great and all credit to John Culshaw for such a great depiction of some of our heroes.