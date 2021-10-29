Cesc Fabregas reveals adoration for Anfield, Bobby Firmino and Steven Gerrard in tell-all Twitter Q&A

To celebrate 18 years as a professional footballer, Cesc Fabregas hosted a Twitter Q&A where his love for Anfield, Bobby Firmino and Steven Gerrard shone through.

The current Monaco midfielder was answering Twitter questions from his fans and gave several answers that helped reveal his adoration for Liverpool.

First, he was asked about the toughest opponent that he had faced during his time with Arsenal (2003-2011), there was no other answer he could give was there:

Steven Gerrard https://t.co/K7soVajmOo — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 28, 2021

Considering the amount of time he was with the Gunners, and in the Premier League, it is testament to the respect our former captain has amongst his peers.

Next up, a Manchester United fan asked the 2010 World Cup winner where the best atmosphere in a ground he had played at was, and it was another answer we can all enjoy:

Against, most probably Anfield. Loved playing there. https://t.co/uQQEF5Xwph — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 28, 2021

This is from a man who has played not just in England but Spain, France and at international level, illustrating how great our stadium and fans are.

His final show of Scouse fondness was for our No.9, as the Spaniard was one of the first players to occupy the ‘false nine’ role he was asked who he thought the current best in the world was, in that position:

Firmino easy https://t.co/Ve9iZlSLfM — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 28, 2021

There’s a reason we sing ‘the best in the world is Bobby Firmino’ and we’re not even being biased when we say it!

The 34-year-old fielded a host of questions but it is great to see his clear appreciation of our club and players, it would have been a great sight to see him play on Merseyside in a red shirt and we wish him all the best for the future.