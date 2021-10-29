Ex-Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum reportedly embroiled in minor squad rift as adjustment difficulties continue

Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly struggling to fully integrate himself within training sessions at his new club, PSG.

This comes from L’Equipe (via Sport Bible), with the publication claiming that the former Red has been forced to navigate a minor rift in the French outfit’s squad with the side’s South American players concerned about the threat he poses to Leandro Paredes’ playing time.

The 30-year-old was snapped up by the European heavyweights after failing to agree fresh terms at Liverpool prior to the summer window.

Having been such a beloved figure in Merseyside, we’d be saddened to learn that the Dutchman was finding it difficult to establish himself as well in Paris, if the report in question is accurate.

Despite concerns over the point of decline for the central midfielder having undoubtedly played a role in failed contract talks with the Liverpool hierarchy, the player remains a talented option for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

We’d like to imagine that the Argentine coach would be quick to quash any rifts within his squad that could make Wijnaldum’s adjustment period more difficult than it already is.

