Fabrizio Romano issues update on Mo Salah’s contract situation as Liverpool look to avoid ‘big problem’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool remain ‘optimistic’ over contract negotiations with Mo Salah and his team.

The Egyptian international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, raising concerns about the possibility of an early exit for the 29-year-old.

“Liverpool are optimistic. They want Mo Salah to sign a contract as soon as possible because they know so well if they go to next summer without Mo Salah with a new contract, they’re going to have a big problem,” the Italian reporter told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“They’re going to have a big problem because it will be only one year of contract [left] for Mo Salah.

“We’re talking about a special player and this is why they are working on it right now with Mo Salah, with his people.

“They are still optimistic. They know that Mo loves Liverpool life, with teammates, with Klopp, with club. It’s about the atmosphere at Anfield – he really loves Liverpool.

“But it’s about the financial and economical side to see if they are able to find an agreement.

“They are negotiating, they are in talks. Liverpool want to do it as soon as possible, not in April or May, they want to do it in the next weeks or months.”

The former Chelsea frontman has enjoyed a scintillating start to the campaign, registering 20 goal contributions in 12 games (across all competitions) to increase the mounting pressure on the Reds’ hierarchy to extend his stay in Merseyside.

Despite the No.11 being set to turn 30 next summer, we realistically need to consider the possibility that our prized attacker could prolong his career well beyond the defined point of decline for most forward-minded footballers.

If the club is in agreement that Salah can continue to produce a high level of performance for the next three or four years, there shouldn’t be a need to debate the pros and cons of holding on to him.

There will be the argument that we may not be able to get much in the way of value out of the Egyptian King by the time he is 33 or 34.

The cost of holding on to the forward will be significant, however, the cost of losing such an elite talent – and being forced to somehow replace him – arguably outweighs the risks of supplying a new contract.

