(Image) Mo Salah celebrates his daughter’s birthday with social media uploads

Mo Salah was afforded a rest from first-team action as Liverpool beat Preston on Wednesday evening and he appears to be enjoying his break with his family.

This mid-week rest should mean he is fresh for the weekend’s game against Brighton and he has taken to Instagram to share pictures of his daughter’s birthday:

His last appearance saw our No.11 score in his tenth game in-a-row as he scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford and he appears to still be in good spirit after the historic win.

The pictures show the whole family together with balloons and flowers spread around their home and teammate Virgil van Dijk provided a simple reply with “❤️”, as he showed support for the Egyptian King.

We wish all the family the best and that they continue to celebrate with another customary goal on Saturday.