Liverpool handed double injury boost with Keita & Thiago return; £54m midfielder absent from team training

Jurgen Klopp was handed a welcome sight in team training with the return of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

However, the German will be presented with something of a selection headache come the weekend hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion with Fabinho a notable absentee in team training, as can be observed on LFCTV’s latest episode of Inside Training.

So close to the weekend, it would be fair to presume that the 28-year-old midfielder (valued at £54m, according to Transfermarkt) will be an unlikely option for the Reds’ upcoming Premier League fixture.

It’s a disappointing update in light of Pep Lijnders’ prior comments on the matter, though we can only assume that our medical department is opting for extra caution when it comes to recovery given the shortage of available central midfielders.

Should our No.8 make a late bid for availability, of course, our numbers in the middle of the park will start to look slightly more healthy, though we’ll ideally be hoping to see our holding midfielder back in action for our hosting of Atletico Madrid in early November.

In the meantime, a midfield trio comprised of Curtis Jones, skipper Jordan Henderson and potentially Naby Keita would be a strong combination, if possible, for the visit of Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

