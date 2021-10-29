Man Utd eyeing up ex-Liverpool boss as Solskjaer replacement if United coach continues to struggle – Senior ESPN writer

Manchester United are reportedly considering former Liverpool head coach, Brendan Rodgers, as a potential successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should the club continue to struggle.

This claim comes from senior ESPN writer, Mark Ogden, who wrote that the Northern Irishman’s work with Leicester City has impressed decision-makers at Old Trafford.

Rodgers in frame as Solskjaer successor if Man Utd results continue to slump https://t.co/2FBdlYnpC7 — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 29, 2021

The 48-year-old has entered into his fourth season in charge of the Foxes, with the coach tied down with a long-term contract keeping him in the East Midlands until 2025.

READ MORE: Andy Robertson weighs in on Salah contract talks & what Liverpool fans ‘deserve’

Though we’d imagine if push came to shove the necessary compensation fees to drag Rodgers out of his current obligations wouldn’t represent a significant stumbling block to our arch rivals, we have to question whether the manager would be interested.

Having led Liverpool for nearly four full seasons, it’s an appointment that would not only be potentially unpopular with a number of the Red Devils’ fans but also raise a significant quandary with the former Celtic coach.

We’d hope that the offer simply wouldn’t even be considered but only time will tell on that front.

#Ep19 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Chelsea’s threat, Solskjaer… and more!