Mo Salah set to inspire the next generation of Egyptians as his life will be added to their national curriculum

Mo Salah is not just a great footballer but a great role model, now The Times have reported that his life is set to be added to the Egyptian curriculum as he is set to inspire the next generation.

The inspirational forward is not just the most well known Egyptian in Merseyside, but probably the world, and his on-field performances have facilitated him the ability to give back to the country he loves.

The Times revealed the news that he would be the topic of study in the Northeastern African nation as they reported: “The story of Salah’s career, prodigious goal-scoring and finally philanthropy has been made a topic in English-language textbooks for primary and secondary schools throughout Egypt”.

This news has spread throughout the world and the Egypt Independent, via Al-Watan, went into more detail of what the course about our No.11 would entail:

“For the first preparatory grade, the third unit of the English curriculum describes the player as a successful football star in European stadiums and elaborates on his physical abilities that led him to football super-stardom.

For the second preparatory in the third unit, he is taught under a topic entitled “He set an example in the well-known and successful personalities”, and describes the various ways he has contributed to his community.

And for the second grade of secondary school, he is taught in the twelfth unit under a topic entitled “Giving the example of a successful hero”.

It’s not just that our No.11 is a great footballer but that he is such a great role model off the pitch and that is why he is so well revered.

There can’t be many better things to study than the Egyptian King and it really illustrates his stratospheric reputation in his home.

Hopefully the subject catches on and we can see studies of his life reach more places, an A* in Salah Studies sounds good to us!