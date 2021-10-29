Only two Liverpool players make the EFL Cup’s team of the round, for round four

Liverpool put two goals past Preston North End on Wednesday evening which was enough to see us in the hat for the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.

Despite several players impressing at Deepdale, only two Reds have made it into the team of the round for round four and some can feel hard done by for missing out.

In an Instagram post, the official account for the Carabao Cup announced the team:

The two members of Jurgen Klopp’s side to feature are Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino and there’s certainly good reason for both to be in the team.

Our Welsh right-back was given the man of the match award and his goal-line clearance with his face encapsulated his all-round performance alongside the assist for the first goal.

The Japanese attacker was on the receiving end of the aforementioned assist and added to his League Cup tally, meaning he has now scored five in his last four games in the competition.

A few players that may feel aggrieved would be Divock Origi after his spectacular scorpion kick, Tyler Morton for his impressive full debut, and Kostas Tsimikas with a similarly enthusiastic full-back performance.

Do you agree with the team or should there have been more members of our squad in the team of the round?