(Photos) Thiago debuts new look in return to Liverpool team training

Posted by
(Photos) Thiago debuts new look in return to Liverpool team training

Thiago Alcantara provided Jurgen Klopp’s men with an injury boost ahead of our hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield this weekend.

Having favoured a close to clean-shaven look at Liverpool following his switch from Bayern Munich last year, the classy Spanish playmaker evidently felt it was time for a change prior to the latest round of training.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano issues update on Mo Salah’s contract situation as Liverpool look to avoid ‘big problem’

With the Reds having missed the 30-year-old since being sidelined with injury during our 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in mid-September, the No.6 will be a more than welcome sight for the club’s fans.

You can catch the training pictures below courtesy of @Thiago6 & @LFC:

#Ep19 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Chelsea’s threat, Solskjaer… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top