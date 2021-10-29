(Photos) Thiago debuts new look in return to Liverpool team training

Thiago Alcantara provided Jurgen Klopp’s men with an injury boost ahead of our hosting of Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield this weekend.
Having favoured a close to clean-shaven look at Liverpool following his switch from Bayern Munich last year, the classy Spanish playmaker evidently felt it was time for a change prior to the latest round of training.
With the Reds having missed the 30-year-old since being sidelined with injury during our 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in mid-September, the No.6 will be a more than welcome sight for the club’s fans.
