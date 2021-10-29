Robertson points out ‘underrated’ Mo Salah trait that goes under the radar

Andy Robertson was keen to highlight the range of contributions Mo Salah offers Liverpool beyond his goalscoring prowess, pointing to the Egyptian’s defensive efforts.

The former Roma frontman has regularly been spied supporting the backline with cover down the flanks when necessary.

“The thing that goes under-rated with Mo is his work-rate – the way he helps out Trent (Alexander-Arnold), the way he helps out his defence behind him and everything like that,” the Scottish national side’s captain told Sky Sports. “That’s when he’s at his best, that’s when he creates the chances and gets the goals, when he’s mentally so strong.”

The club is said to remain ‘optimistic’, in the words of Fabrizio Romano, that the No.11’s contract saga can reach a satisfactory conclusion for both parties involved as talks wage on.

When considering the depth of Salah’s contributions this season, it’s difficult to consider any player on the globe holding a candle to the Egyptian King.

His willingness to press and drop back to support the backline certainly distinguished himself clearly from Cristiano Ronaldo in our 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United in their back garden last weekend.

As such, we’d be hard-pressed to find a like for like replacement for the 29-year-old were he to depart in the near future, which makes for all the more reason to hand him extended terms at Anfield as soon as possible.

