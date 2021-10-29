(Video) Andy Robertson winds up Mo Salah with training ground joke: “Best in the world? Not for me!”

Mo Salah being touted as the best in the world hasn’t been missed by his teammates, particularly Andy Robertson who has been mocking the much-revered attacker.

In an ‘Inside Training’ clip, courtesy of the club’s official YouTube channel, our Egyptian King is seen to slightly miss-control the ball during a drill, which lead to some light-hearted abuse from his mates.

No surprise that the loudest of which is the Scottish captain who is as quick with his wit as he is with a typical lung-busting left-flank run.

The No.26 shouted: “Best in the world? Not for me!”, much to the amusement of the rest of the players.

In what is a great example of the brilliant squad unity Jurgen Klopp has created, the No.11 was happy to laugh at himself.

You can watch the full ‘Inside Training’ video courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the incident occurring at one minute into the clip: