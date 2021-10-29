(Video) Melissa Reddy on ‘unreal’ Mo Salah making the ‘extra-ordinary, ordinary’

There aren’t many people who aren’t adding to the Mo Salah praise train and Melissa Reddy has joined-in whilst speaking on Premier League Productions.

The senior football correspondent for The Independent was discussing our No.11’s terrific form of late when she said: “What he has done is to make extra-ordinary, ordinary.

“He doesn’t get the level of adulation his performances and sheer consistency deserves because everyone thinks: ‘Oh, it’s Mo Salah again’ and they just expect it of him now.

“He is unreal and he’s just been posting up these numbers but he’s not a typical goalscorer in that he’s not getting tap-ins and stuff, did you see the quality of those finishes [against Manchester United]?”.

His performances have been next-level this season and his last showing against Manchester United have only helped enhance his stratospheric reputation, further.

Our Egyptian King will head into tomorrow’s game against Brighton hoping to score a goal in his 11th game in-a-row.

Long may his reign continue on the pitch and the praise for him carry on off it.

You can watch the full video courtesy of Premier League Productions, via EPL Football: