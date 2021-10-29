(Video) Reddit user spots Mo Salah’s Liverpool chant in Egyptian movie

Mo Salah is more than a national hero in Egypt and now, as spotted on Reddit, his Liverpool chant has made it to the big screen in his home country.

Reddit user u/3askaryyy spotted the clip and shared it online, much to the amusement of all those who have managed to see it.

The name of the film is not shared but the northeast African adaptation of the chant made famous by the Kop is not quite an exact replica.

Our Egyptian King’s reputation has rocketed in his home nation, particularly since his move to Jurgen Klopp’s side, so much so that his life is now part of their curriculum.

It’s fair to assume there will be a full adaptation of his life after he retires and we can only hope it features a lot more silverware in a red shirt, and maybe some better singing than in the video below.

You can watch the video in full via Reddit: