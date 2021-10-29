(Video) Robbie Fowler and Paddy McGuinness talk names for the ‘Fowler Burger’ in LFC Community video

Posted by
(Video) Robbie Fowler and Paddy McGuinness talk names for the ‘Fowler Burger’ in LFC Community video

Despite being a Bolton Wanderers supporter, Paddy McGuinness has featured alongside Robbie Fowler for a LFC Community video in collaboration with AXA.

Recording inside the Anfield Café, the unlikely duo hear stories of Roy Evans sharing a hot drink with fans before tasting the Anfield Burger and pitching names for a ‘Fowler Burger’.

Our former No.9 said: “It doesn’t really matter because it’ll be getting finished anyway!”.

The owner, Helen, was then presented with a signed shirt in thanks of all her work for the Anfield community in what was a heartfelt moment.

You can watch the full video courtesy of Liverpool’s Twitter page here:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top