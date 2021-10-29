(Video) Robbie Fowler and Paddy McGuinness talk names for the ‘Fowler Burger’ in LFC Community video

Despite being a Bolton Wanderers supporter, Paddy McGuinness has featured alongside Robbie Fowler for a LFC Community video in collaboration with AXA.

Recording inside the Anfield Café, the unlikely duo hear stories of Roy Evans sharing a hot drink with fans before tasting the Anfield Burger and pitching names for a ‘Fowler Burger’.

Our former No.9 said: “It doesn’t really matter because it’ll be getting finished anyway!”.

The owner, Helen, was then presented with a signed shirt in thanks of all her work for the Anfield community in what was a heartfelt moment.

You can watch the full video courtesy of Liverpool’s Twitter page here:

With the help of @axauk, @PaddyMcGuinness talks to Anfield Café owner Helen to find how local businesses are a part of the #TeamBehindTheTeam at #LFC 🔴 From matchday memories to regular rituals, Paddy gets stuck in making matchday burgers and meets legend @Robbie9Fowler 🙌 pic.twitter.com/27iP7P0LIP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2021