(Video) “You better give me that point” – Robertson can’t believe he was pipped to mini-game win in hilarious training clip

Andy Robertson has become a more than entertaining figure in Liverpool clips, from team training to a FIFA stats reveal.

The Scotland captain was on top form once again in LFCTV’s latest batch of Inside Training, as he contested the decision to award his fellow fullback, Trent Alexander-Arnold, the win in a mini-game.

It’s all fun and games in this squad, of course, with Jurgen Klopp having built a side with a near-unbreakable bond.

With us only a point behind league rivals Chelsea in the English top-flight table and the team in impervious form, we’re excited to see what the club can accomplish prior to the next international break.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:00), courtesy of LFCTV:

