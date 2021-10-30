Ex-Liverpool favourite Daniel Agger accuses Brendan Rodgers of misleading him during Anfield tenure

Daniel Agger has accused Brendan Rodgers of not keeping his word during his time at Liverpool.

Barcelona reportedly had the Dane in the frame for a potential switch to Catalonia, though he had been persuaded to remain in Merseyside by the now Leicester City boss.

“I had told him that if he needed me here (in Liverpool), then I’m here too. Because that’s the club I want to be in,” the former centre-half told the Bag om Trøjen podcast (via Ekstra Bladet).

“But if there was any doubt in his head – just the smallest – then I think he should send me away (to Barcelona). Because I would like that too.

“He answered me every time – over two transfer windows – that he would like to keep me.”

As things turned out for the former Anfield favourite, however, he found his appearances notably restricted following the 2012/13 campaign, making only 20 league appearances the next term.

“I could see that something was happening. It happened over a week or two. I went from getting the captain’s armband as vice-captain to stand as number four in the row,” Agger added. “It did not really make sense. Everything was fine, I was told. They believed in me. But I am very much a man of action. There must be action behind the words, and there was a huge lack of that.”

Given the player’s obvious qualities at the time, not to mention Barcelona’s interest, it seems a shame that the 36-year-old’s Liverpool career petered out the way it did.

Certainly, it seems that there was a serious lack of transparency and proper communication back in the days of Rodgers’ tenure at the helm of the club; a situation that couldn’t be in more contrast to the sense of unity Jurgen Klopp has built within his side.

We’ll never forget the remarkable 2013/14 campaign that the Northern Irishman helped bring about but we couldn’t be more happy about the position we find ourselves in today under the leadership of the former Mainz boss.

