(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Klopp recalls Keita & Konate

With three wins in a row on the road, Liverpool will be hooping to extend their imperious run of form against Brighton and Hove Albion.

More to the point, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the 1-0 defeat sufferedat Anfield last term.

As the German has already warned, the Seagulls will be far from pushovers, with Graham Potter’s outfit having climbed up to fifth spot in the English top-flight courtesy of a remarkable start to the domestic season.

This seems to be at the forefront of the coach’s mind, as he recalled a near carbon-copy of the XI that took apart Manchester United last weekend.

Alisson Becker returns between the sticks behind a centre-back partnership comprise of

Curtis Jones jumps back into the midfield three, in place of an injured James Milner, alongside Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Up top, the Premier League’s top goalscorer, Mo Salah, is accompanied by Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is… LIVE! What do you make of the XI Klopp's gone with for Brighton, Reds? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/K4eYS7t3ap — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 30, 2021

