‘Just isn’t good enough’ ‘Insane’ – These Liverpool fans slam 20-year-old midfielder’s poor performance as Reds drop points

It’s another two points dropped for Liverpool following their 2-2 draw against an ambitious Brighton and Hove Albion outfit.

A number of Reds fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at one man in particular – Curtis Jones – for the result at home.

The Englishman did appear to struggle through the game in question, with the absence of cover from an injured Fabinho leaving the Merseysiders’ midfield combo looking somewhat light.

The 20-year-old was often guilty of giving up possession far too cheaply against Graham Potter’s men, with our midfield again easily bypassed without our Brazilian No.3 around to shield the back four.

Whilst we agree with some of the criticism aimed at Jones’ performance, we at the EOTK do feel that the No.17 has a great deal to offer Liverpool going forward and shouldn’t be ruled out of consideration for future games off the back of one disappointing stalemate at Anfield.

Having said that, with the midfield stretched as it is with injuries, we’re in desperate need of Fabinho being available for Atletico Madrid’s upcoming visit to L4 in mid-week.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Jones in midfield is never ever going to work I’m sorry guys idk what you lot see — ً (@3Kashaveli) October 30, 2021

The hype around Jones is utterly ridiculous, lad is no where good to be starting for Liverpool currently in the premier league, to be honest if be surprised if he was at Liverpool in 3 years time, he takes an age on the ball and amount of runners off him is insane — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) October 30, 2021

Curtis Jones will be what Tom Davies is to Everton. Local lad, has a good game every other game & just isn’t good enough. — J (@__JS98) October 30, 2021

We need to see more from Curtis Jones. There needs to be more consistency and urgency in his game because at the moment, I’m not seeing it. — – (@AnfieldRd96) October 30, 2021

