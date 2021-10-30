Liverpool predicted XI v Brighton: Klopp to field two stars who excelled against Manchester United

With Jurgen Klopp admitting that the brilliance of Brighton and Hove Albion means he won’t be able to use the tie to rest a number of key stars, the German appears set to field a strong-XI to face Graham Potter’s men

The backline could, however, be a site of some change, with Joel Matip’s appearance in the league cup potentially prompting the former Borussia Dortmund boss to return to Ibrahima Konate in the centre of defence.

The Frenchman was imperious throughout Liverpool’s five-goal demolition of Manchester United and has certainly earned a further opportunity to demonstrate his skillset.

Likewise having impressed against the Red Devils, following a mixed first-half showing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Naby Keita would appear to be in contention for a starting role after Klopp confirmed the Guinean international’s recovery from a dangerous Paul Pogba tackle.

The meeting with the Seagulls this afternoon will sadly come too soon for Thiago Alcantara, with injuries to James Milner and Fabinho likely meaning that the former RB Leipzig midfielder will be joined by Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones in the middle of the park.

Up top, we’ll be backing Liverpool to go with an unchanged forward line of in-form man Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane.

EOTK’s starting-XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Mane

