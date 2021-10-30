‘No doubt’ – Pundit makes Liverpool finances claim as Mo Salah contract talks yet to be resolved

Alex McLeish has backed Liverpool to be capable of funding a new contract for Mo Salah, labelling the eventuality ‘a formality’.

The Reds remain embroiled in discussions with the Premier League’s leading goalscorer with his current terms set to expire in the summer of 2023.

“Liverpool can make fortunes. Such is the day in modern-day football and the Premier League, it’s the richest league in the world,” the 62-year-old told Football Insider.

“They can no doubt cover those wages with the revenue they take in.

“I think that it should be a formality.”

Having started the season in excellent form, with 20 goal contributions to his name in 12 games (across all competitions), the Egyptian international’s performances are putting increasing pressure on the club’s hierarchy.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Brighton: Klopp to field two stars who excelled against Manchester United

Dependent on the wages being requested, keeping Salah in Merseyside will require a significant financial commitment from the side.

That being said, it’s a level of investment that would not be without its rewards, particularly if our No.11 can maintain his current level of performance for the next four or so years.

The evidence available certainly suggests that will be the case, what with his superb levels of conditioning and devotion to constantly evolving in his role.

#Ep20 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Graham Potter underrated? How strong are the links between Yves Bissouma & Liverpool?… and more!