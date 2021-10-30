(Video) Ex-Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana stays behind after full-time to applaud Anfield

Liverpool fans had one pleasant post-match moment to lift their spirits after a highly disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion as former Red, Adam Lallana, stayed on the pitch after the full-time whistle.

Anfield could be heard roaring the midfielder’s name in a clip posted to Twitter by Athletic journalist, Caoimhe O’Neill, as the midfielder applauded his old stomping ground.

It’s not a result Jurgen Klopp will be overly enthused about after watching his side put five past Manchester United last week, but full credit has to go to a Brighton outfit that were expertly drilled and showed far more hunger at L4 to take home a share of the spoils.

