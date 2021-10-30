(Video) Henderson smashes Liverpool ahead from range with first-time strike

Jordan Henderson led by example in the opening stages of Liverpool’s meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion, producing a spectacular effort from range to put the Reds ahead at Anfield.

Receiving a pinpoint crossfield pass from Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah travelled with the ball across the right-flank before laying up a pass to the onrushing skipper to crack, first-time, into the net.

The Merseysiders have had quite their fair share of long-range efforts this term already and this was another lovely addition to the collection with the club 1-0 up at L4, at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: