(Video) Mo Salah can’t stop talking about Liverpool fans during interview on his wondergoals against Man City & Watford

It’s painfully obvious to all by this point that Mo Salah very much wishes to remain a part of Liverpool Football Club; the feeling, as far as the fans are concerned, is very much mutual.

When interviewed by Optus Sport about his wondergoals against Manchester City and Watford, it’s plain to see how enamoured the Egyptian is with his current club.

Whilst explaining his battle plan for the efforts in question, the No.11 couldn’t help but bring up the fans’ support during the games.

Evidently, the love shown to the 29-year-old matters a great deal to him and will likely only spur him on to even greater heights in the famous red shirt.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SamuelLFC & Optus Sport:

Mohamed Salah analysing his goals vs Man City and Watford. His smile while watching those goals. 😍🇪🇬👑pic.twitter.com/FSqn4uxswV — Samue (@SamueILFC) October 29, 2021

