(Video) Phenomenal Oxlade-Chamberlain cross puts it on a plate for Mane to double Liverpool’s lead

Liverpool didn’t leave it long to double their lead against Brighton in the opening half of the Premier League encounter, with Sadio Mane pouncing on a cross to head the Reds 2-0 up.

Full credit, of course, had to go Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for producing his superb floating cross to create the goalscoring chance.

The Englishman had only just arrived on the pitch to replace an injured Naby Keita after the Guinean international dropped to the turf with what appeared to be a minor concern, at the time of writing.

Mane heads it past Sanchez

Brilliant assist by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 🤝 Sadio Mané doubles @LFCUSA's lead!