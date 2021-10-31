Adam Lallana takes to Instagram to thank Liverpool fans for yesterday’s heartfelt reception

It would have been easy for Liverpool supporters to snub Adam Lallana yesterday given the nature of the result against Brighton, but the love was shared between the fans and the ex-red.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to thank the Anfield faithful for their reception when he was subbed off the pitch and after the final whistle.

Our former No.20 said on his social media: “Huge appreciation to every single person inside Anfield for the welcome and reception today.

“Will always be a second home for me. I’ll never take it for granted.

“Thank you to a very special football club”.

We don’t forget people who gave their all whenever they wore a red shirt and the love for the midfielder is felt from supporters, ex-teammates and the coaching staff.

It’s great to see appreciation from a former player as they appreciate their time at our great club, the man signed from Southampton spent six successful years with us.

He went on to win The Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, World Club Cup and reached three further finals (Champions League, league Cup and Europa League) in a trophy-laden Merseyside spell.

All the best to a great servant for the rest of the season and his career!