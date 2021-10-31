Brighton mock Mo Salah on club’s Twitter account after 2-2 Anfield draw in the Premier League

Despite not scoring, Mo Salah added another assist to his impressive goal involvement tally in yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton.
In celebration of becoming the first team to stop the Egyptian king scoring in the last 11 games, Brighton took to Twitter to praise their left-back Marc Cucurella.
Insinuating that our No.11 didn’t get a sniff, the South-coast club tweeted: “Emptied your pockets yet, @Cucurella3?” with a picture of the Spanish left-back in front of our No.11:
Emptied your pockets yet, @Cucurella3? 😉 pic.twitter.com/lXFlhIqlBo
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 30, 2021
It does appear to have been said in a light-hearted manner but there is little need to poke fun at our forward with the tweet and image.
Seeing as the 29-year-old did get an assist and had a goal ruled out for offside, it’s not as though he had a quiet afternoon.
It’s testament to the quality of the man being coined the best in the world that much is made by other teams to just stop him scoring in a single game.
Let’s hope he’s back to his usual goal scoring ways soon enough!