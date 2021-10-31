Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool forward claims a point on a day when a title rival loses is a point gained, not two lost

Stan Collymore has claimed that results should only be viewed in relation to that of your rivals and not in the face of the whole season.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, the 50-year-old has said that the draw with Brighton is a point gained on Manchester City given their defeat to Crystal Palace and that each game should only be judged against other results that game week.

The former Liverpool forward said: “Liverpool picked a point up on Manchester City yesterday, just do it as a comparison game-by-game of who are the title rivals that we believe [could win the Premier League], Chelsea and Manchester City.

“Look at it every single game, instead of looking and thinking ‘I wish we’d have won this one and maybe have drawn that one because it looks better’, just have a look every week”.

Fixtures can be easier or tougher depending on timing, for example after international breaks or European games or playing a struggling team mid-season rather than when they’re fighting for their lives.

In this case, there is certainly ground for this argument and despite the fact a two-goal lead was lost yesterday, as Manchester City lost we are now a point better off than we were before the start of play.

The flip side of this is that Chelsea won yesterday and extended their lead at the top of the table, but there’s plenty of time and points up for grabs this season for us to close that gap.

It’s going to be a long run-in and no doubt the results of the title rivals will be of huge interest for the rest of this campaign.

Watch the full clip of the exclusive interview via our Twitter page:

🗣️"Take your pick Liverpool fans. I'm going to give you a draw at Old Trafford and the three points against Brighton. Will that make a difference at the end of the season? No."@StanCollymore addresses the impact of #LFC's fourth draw in the English top-flight this term🤝 pic.twitter.com/K267GIkzi5 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 31, 2021