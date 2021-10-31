Exclusive: Former Liverpool forward calls for Graham Potter to be on the list of Jurgen Klopp’s potential replacements

Stan Collymore has called for Liverpool’s hierarchy to add Graham Potter to a list of potential replacements for when Jurgen Klopp leaves Anfield.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, the former Liverpool forward has thrown the Seagulls gaffer’s hat into a potential managerial ring.

The 50-year-old retired striker said: “Graham Potter plays a front-foot, aggressive, attacking style of football.

“He undoubtedly will be on the radar of the top eight or nine clubs … if he’s not on a list of a potential Liverpool manager, then he should be.

The Brighton boss helped guide his side to a hard fought 2-2 draw yesterday afternoon and will have only enhanced his ever growing reputation.

It appears that 2024 could be the final chapter in our German manager’s time at Anfield and so there will be early thoughts of who can replace him at the helm.

It’s a scary thought for Liverpool fans of what happens next but there are people within the club who have the job of thinking about that dark day.

Having taken four points over his last two visits to Anfield, the 46-year-old coach has impressed many who have studied his side’s performances and style of play.

There could be a lot of worse suited candidates to take the role when the day comes.