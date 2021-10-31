Exclusive: Stan Collymore is ‘worried’ about Naby Keita as he calls for a new midfielder to be bought in January

Midfielders and injuries seem to be hand-in-hand this season, Stan Collymore is worried about Naby Keita‘s latest issue and has called for another midfielder to be added to the squad in the January transfer window.

Our No.8 picked up a hamstring injury that looks to have ruled him out of Wednesday’s Champions League game against Atletico and our former record-signing has expressed his worries about the Guinean, in an exclusive interview with Empire of the Kop, as he said: “Naby, I’m worried, I’ve got to be honest.

“On Empire of the Kop this season, there’s nobody that’s batted for him more than me but the questions I keep getting back from people when I see the videos posted on social media are: ‘Stan, we have to wrap him in cotton wool’, ‘Stan, he’s like glass’, ‘Stan, he doesn’t play the requisite amount of games because of injury’ and he’s injured again”.

He joins the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott on the treatment table and so the calls for another midfielder in January are getting louder.

The 50-year-old has added his voice to this call as he said: “The central hub of Liverpool’s midfield now needs every one of the technical staff, every one of the recruitment staff, to look at it and say: ‘Is there an argument that we need to bring somebody in, in midfield?’

“I believe the answer to the argument is yes. Don’t now let this three point gap to Chelsea become six or nine because you haven’t addressed those issues”.

If the midfield options continue to deplete then it’s fair to assume the number of dropped points will grow.

There are several other members of the squad that could fill in for injured parties but maybe it’s time in January to add another body, particularly given the similar defensive issues of last season.

Someone in the model of Ibou Konate, a young and promising player that will benefit with opportunities to learn from and play with this squad, when called upon.

Whether or not we choose to do this, the midfield injuries that are currently present are certainly worrying.