(Image) Harvey Elliott spotted back at Anfield as return from injury edges closer

Harvey Elliott would have been a great addition to a depleted midfield in yesterday’s draw at Anfield against Brighton.

Neil Jones, Liverpool’s correspondent for Goal, posted a picture on Twitter of the 18-year-old on his return to the stadium:

Good to see Harvey Elliott at Anfield today 🔴#LFC pic.twitter.com/TJ8ya2XNnL — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 30, 2021

This will be a great step forward for the youngster and we look forward to seeing him back in action on the pitch after his promising start to the season.

Our No.67 also took to his Instagram to post on his story that he was back in Anfield alongside the message of: “Goosebumps walking out again. Can’t wait to be back playing in front of you reds! We keep pushing”.

Fingers crossed for a speedy and full recovery!