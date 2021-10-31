Naby Keita is likely to miss Wednesday’s Atletico Madrid game in the Champions League, confirms Jurgen Klopp

Naby Keita looks set to miss Wednesday’s game against Atletico, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking with the club’s website, our manager said: “He told me, he showed me [the] hamstring. So, I don’t know, we will see; obviously tomorrow [or] the day after tomorrow he will have a scan and then we will know.

“But if somebody feels the hamstring, it would be the first time that he is ready for the next game. So, I can’t see that”.

This comes as a big blow with the large number of sidelined midfielders, as we head into Wednesday’s game against Atletico Madrid.

Our No.8 was stretchered off against Manchester United, missed the Preston game and was taken off inside 20 minutes against Brighton.

Thiago Alcantara is still out but should be back soon, Fabinho hasn’t returned to training, James Milner also has a hamstring injury, Harvey Elliott is in rehab for his ankle injury and so we only have Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left.

There is a possibility of Bobby Firmino or Takumi Minamino helping the midfield if needed, or even Trent Alexander-Arnold making the move up, but these won’t be ideal for the manager.

It is a major worry that continued injuries in this area of the pitch could affect results and hinder our chances of silverware this season.

It may be something that can be addressed in the January transfer window, but we will have to wait and see.