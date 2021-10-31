Reddit users spot official Chinese LFC account announce and then delete Salah contract extension confirmation

Eagle-eyed Reddit users have found a confirmed, and then quickly deleted, contract extension confirmation via the club’s official Chinese Weibo account.

There’s no Twitter in China so the club’s account is on Weibo and they uploaded an image of Salah, alongside the words ‘New Deal‘, which was spotted by u/xiaogu00fa on Reddit.

The post can be viewed here:

Whether this was just a genuine mistake from the account, or if they know more than we do, it will still send supporters into a frenzy in the hope that we have secured the future of our main marksman.

Despite not scoring yesterday, the No.11 did add another assist to his tally on a frustrating afternoon against Brighton at Anfield.

It’s unlikely the Chinese account would be breaking the news first but it’s interesting to see how quickly news like this can spread, due to how desperate everyone is to see it happen.

Hopefully the club can get his new deal arranged soon and we can all look forward to many more years of the Egyptian King!