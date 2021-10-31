Some fans head to Twitter to highlight the importance of Fabinho and call for his quick return from injury

There’s no doubting the importance of Fabinho and many supporters have taken to Twitter to comment on how much he has been missed, particularly given the Brighton draw.

Our No.3 is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the league, if not world football, and will always be missed when he’s not in our team.

Several supporters bemoaned the absence of the Brazilian in yesterday’s draw and are praying for his speedy return to the squad from injury.

Here’s some of the best examples of this:

Joel Matip and Fabinho (if fit) go straight into the starting eleven against Atletico Madrid for me. — – (@AnfieldRd96) October 31, 2021

Fabinho’s more important than Salah and Van Dijk is for Liverpool — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@KIopptinho) October 30, 2021

BRIGHTON (H) Missed big Fabinho imo pic.twitter.com/b2Jx1TIQxB — JurgensReds (@_JurgensReds) October 31, 2021

Lost the game in midfield today. Need Fabinho back ASAP. Defo one to forget — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 30, 2021

It’s often when a player is missing that they are best appreciated and this seems to be the case with the 28-year-old who always gets mentioned more in his absence, than when he plays.

The man coined ‘the hoover’ by his teammates has been much missed of late and we can only hope he makes a speedy recovery from his latest injury concern.

He plays in a specialist role and it’s always a big ask for the rest of the team to cover his position when he is missing and our performances always seem better when he’s on the pitch.

Our former Monaco midfielder is loved at Anfield and we need him back ASAP.