Some fans take to Twitter to call for Andy Robertson to be dropped, in place of Kostas Tsimikas

It does often feel that one bad result can turn some supporters into meltdown and now several fans have taken to Twitter to ask for Andy Robertson to be dropped for Kostas Tsimikas.

The draw against Brighton upset many supporters with some targeting the Scottish left-back as a reason for the two dropped points.

These supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions:

Is it time to give Kostas Tsimikas a run of games? Robertson hasn't been at the races this season. — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 30, 2021

Not the best performance from Robertson again today. With 5 clean sheets in 5 starts, along with 2 assists, is it time Kostas Tsimikas got a run in the side? pic.twitter.com/WSzXuh5sWV — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) October 30, 2021

Tsimikas should start on Wednesday. There's no point in having competition for places if one is incapable of being dropped after a terrible performance. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) October 30, 2021

I want to see Tsimikas next game over Robertson. — ⓢ (@iamshezzz) October 30, 2021

It doesn’t always have to mean that someone has played bad for another player to find their way into the starting-xi, and our No.26 has done more than enough to earn his place in the team.

Calls for the Greek defender to start shouldn’t be used in conjunction with criticism for the man whose place he may be taking.

Our No.21 has played the most Premier League minutes of any defender in the league this season, to have not been on the pitch when a goal was conceded.

The positive thing about this debate is that it’s divisive, it shows that we have two good options for our team that will both have positive attributes for any game.

It shouldn’t lead to arguments and criticism online as we all want what’s best for the team and it’s best to get behind Jurgen Klopp’s decisions and support the lads through thick and thin.