(Video) Andy Robertson’s frustration on Liverpool’s lack of consistency following draw with Brighton at Anfield

Yesterday’s draw with Brighton was certainly disappointing and Andy Robertson spoke with Match of the Day following the game, to share his thoughts.

The Scottish captain bemoaned a lack of consistency as he spoke with the BBC on a frustrating Anfield afternoon.

Despite going two goals ahead, the 2-2 result was not what was desired or expected and leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side three points off the top of the table.

Our No.26 said: “Today was really frustrating … we have to be better than that, we have to be more consistent in what we’re doing.

“The first half-an-hour was excellent but games aren’t won by playing good in 30 minutes, unfortunately”.

The fact that we remain the only unbeaten side in the league means we have more than enough ground to remain positive ahead of what will be a long season.

You can watch Robbo’s interview on Match of the Day via iPlayer, go to 37 minutes.