(Video) Graham Potter on the ‘key moment’ that changed the course of the 2-2 Premier League draw against Brighton

Graham Potter is a highly regarded manager and his team’s performance in yesterday’s 2-2 draw will certainly only enhance his reputation.

The Brighton manager spoke with the club’s official YouTube channel following the match and discussed the key moment he believed that the game turned on.

The 46-year-old said: “We survived the 3-0, the third goal, because I think obviously if that goes in it makes it very, very difficult for us.

“So that was a bit of a moment, I think a key moment in the game, but from then on we were amazing.”

Had Sadio Mane’s goal been allowed and Liverpool went 3-0 up in the first-half, it surely would have been a different full-time result.

However, the goal was disallowed and the Seagulls found a way back into the game, leaving Anfield with a point.

