(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s honest appraisal of yesterday’s draw as Liverpool ‘left the door open’ for Brighton

Jurgen Klopp spoke with Match of the Day after yesterday’s draw and gave an honest appraisal of a disappointing result at Anfield.

Coming off the back of some great results and a strong start to the game, Liverpool looked all set for victory, but they gave Graham Potter’s side a route back into the game.

The German spoke with the BBC and said: “We opened the door and they ran through with all they have.”

There was obvious disappointment on a day when a draw “feels like a defeat” but the Reds will take solace in still being the only unbeaten team in the league.

🗣️ "The body language I didn't like at all." Jurgen Klopp wasn't happy with what he saw today