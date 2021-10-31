(Video) Phil Thompson on a ‘passive’ and ‘sloppy’ second-half performance against Brighton that lacked ‘positivity’

Phil Thompson was giving his verdict on LFCTV on yesterday’s 2-2 draw at home to Brighton, bemoaning a disappointing second-half.

The former Liverpool captain was unhappy with Liverpool’s second-half performance and had plenty of points to make regarding the display.

Speaking with the club’s TV channel, alongside Jason McAteer and Peter McDowall, the 67-year-old said: “I thought it [the second-half performance] was too slow, not enough movement off the ball, diagonals that we use to turn the opposition weren’t happening.

“Everybody was too passive … during the second-half you actually got more nervous that we were going to lose it.

“I just don’t think there was enough positivity about the boys in the second-half … and if anything we got sloppy”.

There were certainly a fair amount of areas to improve upon, when looking back at the game, and we can be confident that Jurgen Klopp will be ensuring the players are aware of that.

Attention turns to Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Atletico at Anfield, where a better performance will be needed.

You can watch the full post-match analysis via LFCTV: