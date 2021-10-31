(Video) Steve McManaman on why Liverpool ‘ran out of steam’ against Brighton and how they can bounce back against Atletico

Steve McManaman was on hand for Premier League Productions to surmise Liverpool’s performance against Brighton following the 2-2 draw.

The former Liverpool winger had given praise to Graham Potter’s side for their hand in the full-time result, but was also giving his opinions of our shortcomings.

The 49-year-old said: “To be 2-0 up at home and to draw 2-2 is disappointing, maybe they just ran out of steam a little bit.

“They didn’t look as organised today and sometimes you have games like that and the main thing is that you don’t lose.

“They’ve got Atletico Madrid in a couple of days so they react by going and carrying on”.

It will be a different task in the Champions League on Wednesday and a better performance will be needed.

We all know what a European night under the Anfield lights normally entails and our fans will be more than happy to play their part in lifting the side.

You can watch the analysis of our game courtesy of Premier League Productions, via Futbolista on YouTube, with our analysis coming at around 1 minute, 30 seconds: