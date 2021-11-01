‘I couldn’t believe how kind Harvey was’ – Elliott praised for generous gesture to young Liverpool fan on day of Brighton draw

Harvey Elliott made one young Liverpool fan’s day after signing his shirt and handing over a pair of his own uniquely made New Balance boots on the day of the Reds’ draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The teenage Anfield favourite has been recovering on the sidelines since mid-September after being ruled for the long-term with a serious ankle injury.

“He was in floods of tears with happiness – so overcome with emotion,” the 11-year-old’s father told the Echo.

“I couldn’t believe how kind Harvey was. He also signed Harry’s Liverpool shirt!

“When we got back in the car the first thing Harry did was take it off to keep it clean as I am going to get it framed for him along with his boots. Just an unbelievable day.

“Harry said to me it was the best day ever!”

The Merseysiders threw away three points against Graham Potter’s men after the Seagulls clawed their way back into the tie despite being two goals down.

It’s a lovely gesture from the young attacker and one that will likely only further endear him to his adoring fans.

In the meantime, we’re greatly encouraged by the Englishman’s recovery efforts off the pitch and we’re hoping to see him back in action in the famous red shirt sometime next year.

Having started the campaign impressively, we’re looking forward to potentially seeing Elliott finish the season on a strong note.

