Jude Bellingham has ‘been saying that he is Liverpool bound’ claims ex-League Two manager’s source: ‘Heard it on good authority’

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has reportedly privately confirmed that ‘he is Liverpool bound’, according to a source in contact with former Hartlepool United boss, Craig Hignett.

The young Englishman has been linked with a range of top Premier League outfits following his successful move to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2020.

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound,” the 51-year-old told BBC Radio Merseyside (via insidefutbol). “Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.”

With Gini Wijnaldum still yet to be replaced at Anfield, there’s a strong possibility that the Merseysiders could look to focus on the midfield in the next summer window.

As poor fortune would have it, our midfield has been beset by injuries this term in the second part of what we hope is an only two-part injury series continuing off the back of our defensive crisis last season.

At 18-years-old, the youngster’s ability is already somewhat frightening, with Bellingham one of two Dortmund stars – alongside Erling Haaland – considered likely to attract great interest next summer.

Whilst we’d love for Liverpool to be in that conversation (and certainly we should be if the finances allow for it), a more reliable source will be required for us to take this rumour seriously.

As such, with all due respect to Hignett, we’d advise fans to similarly take the ex-Middlesbrough star’s claim with a pinch of salt.

